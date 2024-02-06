H&R Block Slashes Price of Deluxe Tax Software by 50%

Renowned for its tax software, H&R Block is currently presenting an unmissable opportunity for taxpayers. A significant discount, slashing the price by half, is being offered on the Deluxe Federal and State edition for 2023. The software, available through StackSocial, can be downloaded for a mere $25. The duration of this promotion, however, remains undisclosed.

A Helping Hand for Tax Preparation

The software is meticulously designed to aid users with tax preparation. It provides comprehensive guidance on credits and deductions, aiming to maximize refunds for users. The package allows for up to five federal e-files and one state return. It's worth noting, though, that additional state filings will cost an extra $40 each.

Understanding the Costs

While federal e-filing is free, it's important to be aware that state e-filing comes at a cost. An additional $20 is required for state e-filing, excluding New York residents. However, residents of New Hampshire should be aware that this service is currently unavailable to them.

Support, Assistance, and Convenience

Customers who avail of this offer can also gain access to H&R Block's online help center. This resource hub hosts over 13,000 articles, offering a wealth of support and guidance. Furthermore, in the event of an IRS audit, H&R Block will provide assistance, and importantly, at no extra charge. For those who previously used TurboTax, the software graciously allows the import of last year's tax return data, adding to the convenience factor.

It is important to note that a correction has been issued to clarify that the e-filing of a state return incurs a fee of $20. With the offer valid until February 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT, taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of this discounted tax software from H&R Block to simplify their tax filing process.