HP Unveils Fortis Chromebooks at CES 2024: Rugged Tech for Mobile Workers and Students

In the bustling halls of CES 2024, HP stepped up to the podium with an announcement that catered to the needs of the mobile workforce and students: the unveiling of its new Fortis lineup of Chromebooks. The tech giant's move signals a commitment to delivering robust and resilient devices tailored specifically for those in constant motion, who require not just portable but also hard-wearing technology.

HP Fortis Chromebooks: Power and Endurance in One Package

The Fortis series comprises four new models, namely the HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, the Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, the Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook, and a refreshed version of the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch Notebook PC. The new range is designed to serve the needs of emergency workers, mobile professionals, and students, emphasizing productivity, affordability, and above all, durability. The devices are powered by the Intel Processor N-series of chips and can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS storage. They also offer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and an optional 4G LTE feature.

Military-Grade Durability and Functional Design

HP's new Chromebooks don't just talk the talk—they walk the walk with their rugged construction. The devices meet Military-grade MIL-STD-810 drop test standards, demonstrating their ability to withstand the rigors of travel. Furthermore, they come equipped with a variety of ports and a 360-degree hinge, offering a blend of versatility and durability that's hard to come by in today's market. These Chromebooks are designed to sustain the wear and tear of daily use while providing reliable performance.

Complementary Accessories and Availability

In conjunction with the release of the Fortis Chromebooks, HP is set to launch the HP Campus Backpack and the HP Campus XL Backpack. These accessories are designed to carry and protect the Chromebooks, providing an additional layer of convenience and security for users. While the company has yet to reveal the pricing details for the new Fortis laptops, they will be available for direct purchase from HP's official website. HP’s new Fortis lineup is a testament to their commitment to creating durable, high-performing devices for those who need technology they can rely on, wherever they may be.