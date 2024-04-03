HP Unveils Envy x360 14 in India: OLED Touch, AI Features, Starting at Rs. 99,999

HP announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Envy x360 14, on Wednesday, marking a significant addition to its x360 series in India. This cutting-edge laptop, priced starting at Rs. 99,999, boasts a 14-inch OLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a suite of AI-driven functionalities designed to enhance user experience.

Revolutionary Design and Performance

The Envy x360 14 is not just about looks; it's packed with powerful features. It comes with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD drive, making it a powerhouse for both work and play. Its 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED touch screen is IMAX certified, promising an immersive viewing experience with a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz. Furthermore, it introduces a dedicated Microsoft Copilot button, bringing AI assistance directly to the user's fingertips on Windows 11.

Connectivity, Security, and Battery Life

The laptop does not skimp on connectivity options either, offering Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and more. For those concerned about privacy, the 5-megapixel camera comes with HDR support, temporal noise reduction, and a manual shutter. HP has also considered battery life, equipping the Envy x360 14 with a 3-cell 59Whr battery that promises up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of use and supports fast charging to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Eco-Friendly and User-Centric Design

In line with HP's commitment to sustainability, the Envy x360 14 is constructed using recycled metal, aligning with eco-friendly design principles. Customers will also receive a Creators Sling Bag at no additional cost, emphasizing the company's focus on catering to creators. With its blend of performance, design, and environmental consciousness, the Envy x360 14 sets a new standard for premium laptops in India.

