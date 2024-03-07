HP Unveils Color LaserJet Pro 3000 Series with TerraJet Technology for Enhanced SMB Printing

In a significant move to cater to the evolving demands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), HP announced the launch of its new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series. This latest addition to HP's printing solutions portfolio features the innovative TerraJet technology, aimed at delivering unmatched color quality, speed, and energy efficiency.

Advertisment

The Dawn of TerraJet Technology

At the heart of the Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series lies HP's next-generation toner technology, TerraJet. Aurelio Maruggi, division president of Office Print Solutions at HP, highlighted that TerraJet is designed to produce richer and sharper colors, ensuring printed materials stand out. This technology not only promises 11% more vivid colors and 18% faster printing speeds compared to its predecessors but also marks a significant step towards environmental sustainability. With TerraJet, the new printers will consume up to 27% less energy and reduce the use of plastics in toner cartridges by up to 28%, aligning with the growing trend of eco-conscious business practices.

Meeting SMB Needs in a Hybrid Work Era

Advertisment

The launch of the Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series comes at a time when SMBs are seeking high-performance printing solutions that complement both traditional and hybrid work environments. The series offers a range of features tailored to these needs, including enhanced printer manageability, security, and adaptability. Maruggi emphasized the importance of color in stimulating creativity, facilitating conversation, and attracting customers, making high-quality printing solutions indispensable for SMBs aiming to thrive in today's competitive landscape. With the integration of TerraJet technology, HP aims to empower SMBs to achieve not only their operational goals but also their sustainability objectives.

Implications for the Future of SMB Printing

The introduction of the Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series with TerraJet technology represents a pivotal development in the realm of business printing solutions. It underscores HP's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meeting the specific needs of SMBs. As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of hybrid workspaces and seek to make a positive environmental impact, the demand for efficient, high-quality, and eco-friendly printing solutions is expected to rise. HP's latest offering not only sets a new standard in the printing industry but also signals a shift towards more sustainable practices in office technology.