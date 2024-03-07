HP Unveils AI-Enabled WEX Platform, Boosts Partner Growth at Amplify 2024

Las Vegas, NV, March 7, 2024 - At the Amplify Partner Conference 2024, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing digital workplace experiences and fostering a circular economy. The technology giant introduced HP WEX, its inaugural AI-enabled digital experience platform, alongside a suite of services aimed at extending device lifecycle, simplifying partner sales, and introducing a new print subscription service.

Revolutionizing Work Environments

"We are in the midst of a historic shift in the way people work," expressed Dave Shull, President of HP Workforce Solutions. The launch of HP WEX marks a milestone in HP's efforts to facilitate seamless work experiences for dispersed workforces. With features like persona-based recommendations and automated task handling, WEX promises to transform employee productivity and security.

Commitment to a Circular Economy

HP's announcements also underscored its dedication to sustainability and economic responsibility. The introduction of the Device Life Extension Service and HP's first Partner Certified Refurbishment program are pivotal in reducing waste and promoting device longevity. These initiatives not only support environmental sustainability but also offer customers cost-effective options for maintaining and updating their IT infrastructure.

Empowering Partners

Understanding the critical role of channel partners in reaching end-users, HP has streamlined its service offerings. By simplifying its support packages and introducing new managed service and subscription options, HP aims to empower its partners with more flexibility and potential for growth. This approach is designed to make it easier for partners to integrate HP solutions into their portfolios, thereby driving mutual success.

This suite of initiatives by HP at the Amplify Partner Conference 2024 signifies a robust strategy to adapt to evolving workplace demands, promote sustainability, and enhance partner capabilities. As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of digital transformation, HP's innovative solutions are poised to play a key role in shaping the future of work and environmental stewardship.