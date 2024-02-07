HP Inc. Introduces Game-Changing Printing Solution: The HP TIJ 108mm Bulk Printing Solution

In a move set to redefine the industry packaging processes, HP Inc. has unveiled the HP Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) 108mm Bulk Printing Solution. As a significant evolution of the TIJ 4.0 Printhead technology, this novel printing solution promises high-speeds, superior resolution, and the capacity to print without stitching at throw distances of up to 10mm.

A New Era of Printing Solutions

With its ability to produce large 1D and 2D barcodes and characters with excellent readability, the new HP TIJ 108mm Solution achieves top barcode scores for its speed class. The printhead is ingeniously designed with built-in pressure regulation, affording flexible design options while maintaining crisp prints even after being left uncapped for up to 48 hours. This impressive feature is a result of its patented micro recirculation tech and HP's Smart Servicing Solution.

Maximum Efficiency, Minimal Costs

The HP TIJ 108mm Solution is equipped with dual bulk supply systems featuring auto switching, a design innovation that streamlines production, reduces the need for specialized labor, and ultimately cuts down costs. Remarkably, the system also boasts low part replacement costs and lower costs per print, positioning it as a competitive market alternative in terms of ownership cost.

Driving Sustainable Packaging

By moving away from traditional labeling methods, the HP TIJ 108mm Solution promotes the recyclability of packaging, offering additional savings and productivity. The system's ease of integration and maintenance is tailored for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce design time and expedite market readiness.

The announcement of this cutting-edge printing solution coincides with other industry developments such as ANYTRON's ANY-PRESS release and Fiery's Fiery FS600 Pro platform. Furthermore, discussions continue around Brazil's 100% aluminium can recycling rate and its potential adoption in the EU, along with revisions to the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.