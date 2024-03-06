HP CEO Lores Unveils AI PCs Strategy, Eyeing Security, Speed, Cost Benefits at Amplify Conference

In a strategic move, HP CEO Enrique Lores announced the company's plan to harness advanced security technologies for AI-enabled PCs. Speaking with CRN ahead of the Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas, Lores highlighted HP's ambition to spearhead the AI PC market by integrating large language models (LLMs) directly into devices, ensuring enhanced security, increased speed, and reduced costs.

AI PCs: A New Frontier for Innovation

HP's initiative to develop AI PCs that can run LLMs locally marks a significant shift from cloud-based AI solutions, promising a fivefold increase in speed and a dramatic reduction in AI operational costs. Lores, a 34-year veteran at HP, emphasized the dual benefits of AI in bolstering security and unlocking previously unattainable capabilities. With the introduction of client devices like the new HP Spectre x360 laptops, HP is paving the way for a range of AI workloads, tailored to users’ unique needs and environments.

Security at the Core

Lores pointed out that security would be a key advantage of HP's AI PCs, leveraging the company's longstanding leadership in creating the most secure PCs globally. By applying the technologies behind HP Wolf Security, the company aims to safeguard not just data but also the AI models themselves. This initiative is expected to attract significant interest from Microsoft and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), looking to capitalize on the enhanced security features.

Channel Partners and the AI Revolution

The introduction of AI PCs is seen as a lucrative opportunity for HP's channel partners, offering substantial sales margins and a surge in software developments designed to utilize local AI capabilities. Lores envisions a future where enterprise applications are reimagined to leverage AI, aligning with HP's broader strategy to lead in hybrid work solutions. This endeavor extends beyond PCs and printers, encompassing growth areas like peripherals, software, and services.

As HP gears up to share more details about its AI PCs at the Amplify event, the industry watches closely. Lores's vision for AI in PCs is not just about leading a new product category but also about redefining the relationship between technology and work, promising a future where AI enhances security, efficiency, and the overall work-life balance.