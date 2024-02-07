How ALMA Project’s Innovative Electric Vehicle Structure Changes the Game for Green Mobility

The ALMA Project (Advanced Light Materials and Processes for the Eco-Design of Electric Vehicles) has achieved a groundbreaking feat in the road transport sector, by developing a novel lightweight, efficient and sustainable structure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for passenger cars.

The ALMA BEV body-in-white (BiW) is a key component of the vehicle’s frame that supports the weight and safety of the car. The ALMA BEV BiW is 22% lighter than the conventional design, which translates into a 24% reduction in carbon emissions for the BiW and a 9% reduction for the whole car over its lifespan.

This remarkable achievement is a crucial step towards fulfilling the European Union’s Green Deal goals, which aim to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The ALMA Project’s innovation will contribute to the EU’s sustainable and smart mobility strategy, which targets to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2030 and to cut down transport-related greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050.

The ALMA Project’s innovation will also support the circular economy principles in the automotive industry, which is a major source of carbon emissions, material consumption, and waste generation.

How ALMA Project’s Electric Vehicle Structure Was Designed and Tested

The ALMA Project used an Eco-Design approach and advanced materials to create the lightweight and sustainable BEV BiW structure. The Eco-Design approach considers the environmental impacts and costs of the product throughout its life cycle, from the raw materials to the end-of-life disposal.

The advanced materials include high-performance polymers, composites, and metals that offer high strength, durability, and recyclability. The ALMA Project also used TNO’s BEVSIM tool, which is a software that performs Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Life Cycle Costing (LCC) for BEVs. The BEVSIM tool helped the ALMA Project to evaluate and optimize the environmental and economic performance of the BEV BiW structure.

The ALMA Project’s results were presented at the Global Automotive Components and Suppliers (GACS) Expo in Stuttgart, Germany, in December 2023. The GACS Expo is a leading event for the automotive industry, where the latest technologies and innovations are showcased. The ALMA Project participated in the Enlight EVs cluster technology transfer event, where it demonstrated its achievements to the industry stakeholders and potential customers.

The ALMA Project’s consortium partner ArcelorMittal, which is a global leader in steel production, displayed two physical prototypes of the BEV BiW structure: the H-Frame and the Door Ring. These prototypes demonstrated the effectiveness of the Multi-Part Integration concept, which uses Laser Welded Blanks technology to combine different