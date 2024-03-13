House Votes to Potentially Ban TikTok, Spotlight on Senate Amid National Security Concerns

The House approved a bill Wednesday that calls for China tech giant ByteDance to divest TikTok or the popular social video app will effectively be banned in the U.S. The measure passed with a resounding 352-65 vote, and with one member voting present. The legislation, dubbed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was introduced March 5 by Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Two days later, House members on the Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously to approve the bill, which refers to TikTok as a threat to national security because it is controlled by a foreign adversary. The bill now heads to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future as senators appear divided about the legislation, and other federal and state-led efforts to ban TikTok have stalled.

Advertisment

Legislative Intent and White House Support

President Joe Biden, who created an official TikTok account in February as part of his election campaign, has previously said that he would sign the bill if it is passed, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged that the White House is providing technical support in the crafting of the legislation. Jean-Pierre said in a media briefing March 6 that once it's on legal standing and it's in a place where it can get out of Congress, then the President would sign it. Although House members who drafted the bill have previously said that it does not ban TikTok, the legislation in its current form requires ByteDance to divest TikTok within roughly six months in order for the app to remain available in the United States. If the bill is enacted, app store owners like Apple and Google, along with internet hosting companies, would be prohibited from supporting TikTok and other apps that are linked to ByteDance.

Opposition and Concerns

Advertisment

This bill is "an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it," a TikTok spokesperson previously said in a statement. "This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs." Lawmakers from both parties have claimed that TikTok poses a national security risk because of the app's alleged ties to the CCP, which TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has denied during Senate hearings. On the other hand, various tech policy and civil liberties organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight Institute, have opposed the bill over concerns that it would violate First Amendment rights.

Market Implications and Previous Efforts

Meanwhile, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in an interview with CNBC earlier this week that he's concerned that banning TikTok would also make Facebook parent Meta a stronger company. "Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people," Trump said. The former president's comments were noteworthy, considering that the Trump administration, citing national security concerns, previously tried to remove TikTok from app stores in 2020 and also called on ByteDance to divest the app. That same year, Microsoft was mulling an acquisition of TikTok in a deal ranging between $10 billion and $30 billion, but ultimately, talks between the two companies fell through, and the Biden administration eventually revoked the Trump administration's order.