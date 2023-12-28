en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series

The Honor X50 GT, a new addition to the flourishing Honor X50 series, is set to make its grand debut in China on January 4, 2023. The official design, boasting two captivating color options—Magic Night Black and Silver Wings Ares—has been revealed. The smartphone stands out with its large, circular rear camera module and a curved display punctuated by a center-aligned hole-punch.

(Read Also: China’s Diplomatic Efforts: Brokering Ceasefire in Gaza and Negotiating Release of Detainees)

Key Specifications

The Honor X50 GT, successor to the Honor X40 GT, comes with an impressive 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture. Its 6.78-inch OLED panel offers crystal-clear 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring robust performance.

Power and Performance

A notable feature is the smartphone’s potent 5,800mAh battery, which supports 35W wired fast charging, promising extended usage and quick recharge times. The device also comes with a 5100mm2 VC cooling unit, helping maintain optimal device performance even during extended usage.

(Read Also: China Commences Operations at its First Fully Automated Dock, Marks New Era in Maritime Technology)

Software and Additional Features

The Honor X50 GT will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, ensuring a smooth, feature-rich user experience. As the launch date approaches, anticipation for more details on the device’s features is mounting. Some of these details have been partially leaked online and officially confirmed by Honor’s CMO, Harrison Zhang, via Weibo.

The Honor X50 GT will be available in four storage configurations, catering to a range of user needs. While the price details have not been disclosed yet, estimates suggest a range between $280 and $425. With its official launch just around the corner, the X50 GT is already up for reservations on the company’s online store.

Read More

0
China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luxshare Strengthens Ties with Apple: Takes Over Pegatron's iPhone Assembly Site

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Former PBOC Official Sun Guofeng Sentenced for Bribery and Leaking State Secrets

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Labels Allegations 'Completely False'

By Aqsa Younas Rana

US Reviews Semiconductor Supply Chain Amid Tech Tensions with China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Unveils Ambitious Plan for Technological Supremacy by 2025 ...
@China · 35 mins
China Unveils Ambitious Plan for Technological Supremacy by 2025 ...
heart comment 0
China’s CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7
Former PBOC Official, Sun Guofeng, Sentenced for Corruption and Leaking State Secrets

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Former PBOC Official, Sun Guofeng, Sentenced for Corruption and Leaking State Secrets
Latest Headlines
World News
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
21 seconds
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
29 seconds
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
2 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
5 mins
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
5 mins
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
7 mins
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
8 mins
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
8 mins
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
10 mins
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
29 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
47 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
56 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
60 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app