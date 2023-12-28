Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series

The Honor X50 GT, a new addition to the flourishing Honor X50 series, is set to make its grand debut in China on January 4, 2023. The official design, boasting two captivating color options—Magic Night Black and Silver Wings Ares—has been revealed. The smartphone stands out with its large, circular rear camera module and a curved display punctuated by a center-aligned hole-punch.

Key Specifications

The Honor X50 GT, successor to the Honor X40 GT, comes with an impressive 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture. Its 6.78-inch OLED panel offers crystal-clear 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring robust performance.

Power and Performance

A notable feature is the smartphone’s potent 5,800mAh battery, which supports 35W wired fast charging, promising extended usage and quick recharge times. The device also comes with a 5100mm2 VC cooling unit, helping maintain optimal device performance even during extended usage.

Software and Additional Features

The Honor X50 GT will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, ensuring a smooth, feature-rich user experience. As the launch date approaches, anticipation for more details on the device’s features is mounting. Some of these details have been partially leaked online and officially confirmed by Honor’s CMO, Harrison Zhang, via Weibo.

The Honor X50 GT will be available in four storage configurations, catering to a range of user needs. While the price details have not been disclosed yet, estimates suggest a range between $280 and $425. With its official launch just around the corner, the X50 GT is already up for reservations on the company’s online store.

