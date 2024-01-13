en English
China

Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
Honor Unveils Spare Part Prices for New Foldable Phone

Chinese tech giant Honor has unveiled the prices for the spare parts of its latest foldable phone, the Magic V2 RSR. This exclusive device comes packed with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage and retails for CNY 15,999. The costs of the spare parts for this foldable device are predictably high, reflecting the device’s top-tier specifications and unique design. However, these costs are currently specific to the Chinese market and could vary in other regions. Furthermore, these prices do not incorporate the labor fees required for repairs, which can range from 50 to 150 yuan depending on the complexity of the maintenance needed. The final repair costs will be a combination of the spare part prices and the applicable labor fees.

The Magic V2 RSR: A Fusion of Technology and Luxury

The Magic V2 RSR is a distinctive variant of the standard Magic V2. The design of this foldable phone is inspired by luxury automaker Porsche, featuring an Agate Grey color and a “Flyline” design that echoes the aesthetics of Porsche vehicles. Despite its unique design elements, the Magic V2 RSR shares many technical features with the Magic V2. These include a 6.43-inch 120 LTPO OLED cover display, a 7.92-inch 2156x2344px 120Hz LTPO OLED inner display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging.

Transparency in Repair Costs

Honor’s announcement of the spare part prices comes in the wake of the release of the foldable device. This move provides customers with a clear understanding of the potential costs associated with repairing the phone outside of warranty. It serves as a testament to Honor’s commitment to transparency, enabling users to make informed decisions about potential repair scenarios.

Additional Updates from Honor

In other news, Honor CEO Zhao Ming recently discussed the significant difference between the Magic 6 Pro and Mate 60 Pro’s satellite communication technology in an interview. Also, the tech firm has unveiled the Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 alongside its upgrade plan. The Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable is now officially available, powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen chip.

China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

