Honor Teams Up with Porsche Design: Unveils Magic 6 RSR & Ultimate with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Honor has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate, in China, marking a significant collaboration with Porsche Design. These new devices come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and boast a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging. Running on MagicOS 8.0, these smartphones feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, setting a new benchmark in the high-end smartphone market.

Advertisment

Design and Display Innovations

The Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR stands out with its unique design inspired by Porsche cars, featuring a hexagonal camera setup on the back. Its counterpart, the Magic 6 Ultimate, also draws inspiration from the luxury car brand but opts for a square-shaped camera island. Both models provide an immersive viewing experience with their 6.80-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, offering a refresh rate that varies from 1Hz to 120Hz and includes 4,320Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort. The inclusion of Honor Jurh Glass protection on both sides of the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR underscores Honor's commitment to durability and luxury.

Photography Excellence

Advertisment

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera units on both the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate. These include a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and OIS support, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The front of both models houses a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor, promising unparalleled selfie and video call quality.

Connectivity and Durability

Both models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. They come with an array of sensors and feature in-display fingerprint sensors for secure authentication. Notably, these smartphones boast an IP68-rated build, ensuring dust and water resistance, alongside stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects for an immersive audio experience. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate demonstrate Honor's commitment to combining luxury with cutting-edge technology.

As Honor ventures further into the high-end smartphone market with its Porsche Design collaboration, the Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate set new standards for luxury, performance, and design innovation. With their unparalleled camera capabilities, robust performance, and striking designs, these smartphones are poised to captivate tech enthusiasts and luxury consumers alike, signaling a new era in the collaboration between technology and automotive design.