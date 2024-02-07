HONOR Partners with Gameloft to Boost Gaming on Foldable Devices

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize gaming on foldable smartphones, tech powerhouse HONOR and gaming giant Gameloft are joining forces. The collaboration will birth an optimized version of the popular racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends, designed specifically for HONOR's upcoming foldable device, the HONOR Magic V2 RSR PORSCHE DESIGN.

Advertisment

Bringing High-End Gaming to Foldable Devices

As foldable smartphones continue to gain traction in the tech world, the need for advanced gaming experiences on these devices has become increasingly apparent. In response, HONOR and Gameloft are setting the bar high with Asphalt 9: Legends, promising 120 FPS gameplay at a higher resolution, a feat yet to be achieved on foldable devices.

Optimizing Asphalt 9: Legends for a Superior Gaming Experience

Advertisment

The optimized version of Asphalt 9: Legends will leverage the larger screens and advanced hardware of foldable phones. It will incorporate advanced technologies like shader replacement and GPU-based edge reconstruction to offer fluid, high-definition visuals, and quick response times for an immersive gaming environment.

Release Details for the Enhanced Asphalt 9: Legends

The game is slated for release in February 2024 on Google Play for the HONOR Magic V2 Series. Additionally, it will be compatible with the global version of the HONOR Magic V2, a device boasting 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, available in Purple and Black colors. Details regarding the global release and pricing for the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR will be announced in the forthcoming future.