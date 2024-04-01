Honda Cars India Enhances Safety Across Models with Mandatory Features, Adjusts Prices

Honda Cars India has taken a significant step towards improving road safety by introducing mandatory safety features across its popular models, including Elevate, City, and Amaze. In a move aligned with its global safety objectives, Honda aims to provide 'Safety For Everyone' and targets zero traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles by making six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts, and a seatbelt reminder for all occupants standard across its lineup. These enhancements come with a refreshed price tag, underscoring Honda's commitment to both safety and affordability.

Revamped Safety Features

Among the safety enhancements, the Honda Elevate, City, and Amaze models now boast six airbags, ELR seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders as standard features. This upgrade aims to set a new benchmark in vehicle safety in India, providing unparalleled protection for drivers and passengers alike. Additionally, Honda has introduced a vanity mirror with a lid for the driver and front passenger, a 7-inch HD full-color TFT driver display, and enhanced AC vent and temperature control knobs with silver paint in selected variants. These features not only enhance safety but also the overall driving experience.

Price Adjustments Reflect Enhanced Safety

With the introduction of these safety features, Honda Cars India has also adjusted the prices of the Elevate, City, and Amaze models. The starting price for the Honda Elevate SUV is now 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-end ZX variant priced at 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda City's price range starts from 12.08 lakh and extends up to 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the strong hybrid version. The Honda Amaze is now priced between 7.93 lakh and 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom), making these enhanced safety features accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

By prioritizing safety and making these features standard across its lineup, Honda Cars India sets a precedent for other automakers to follow. This move not only enhances the safety standards of Honda vehicles but also pushes the industry towards adopting more stringent safety measures. It reflects a broader commitment to road safety and the well-being of vehicle occupants, potentially inspiring regulatory changes and consumer expectations in the automotive market. As Honda continues to innovate and lead by example, the implications for the future of vehicle safety in India and beyond are both significant and promising.