Honda Africa Twin vs BMW R 1300 GS: The Ultimate Adventure Motorcycle Showdown

Honda Africa Twin and BMW R 1300 GS: The Ultimate Adventure Motorcycle Showdown

Advertisment

February 14, 2024: The adventure motorcycle segment is set for an exhilarating clash as Honda's updated 2024 Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES models make their long-awaited return to American showrooms. The 18-month hiatus has only fueled anticipation among enthusiasts who are now eager to explore the off-road capabilities and new features of these iconic bikes.

Battle of the Titans

In this corner, we have the rejuvenated Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT, flaunting its rally-style windscreen, sump guard, and Showa EERA electronic suspension. This formidable opponent emphasizes off-road prowess and boasts a tried-and-true 1,084cc parallel-twin engine with 6-speed automatic DCT transmission.

Advertisment

In the opposing corner, the BMW R 1300 GS enters the arena, showcasing its luxurious touring experience, courtesy of BMW's cutting-edge rider aids. Powered by a new 1,300cc boxer-twin engine with ShiftCam technology and a traditional 6-speed manual transmission, the R 1300 GS is a force to be reckoned with.

Face-Off: Features and Specifications

Both motorcycles sport impressive 6.5-inch touchscreen displays, providing riders with essential information and seamless connectivity. However, the Africa Twin distinguishes itself with three-stage cornering lighting, while the BMW R 1300 GS counters with a quad-pixel LED DRL and BMW's robust suite of rider aids.

Advertisment

When it comes to power and torque, the R 1300 GS has a slight edge, generating 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque compared to the Africa Twin's 101 horsepower and 77 lb-ft of torque. The Africa Twin, however, weighs in at 575 pounds (wet) – 49 pounds lighter than its competitor.

In terms of ground clearance and wheelbase, the Africa Twin once again demonstrates its off-road intentions: 9.8 inches of ground clearance and a 62-inch wheelbase, compared to the R 1300 GS's 8.3 inches of ground clearance and a 62.1-inch wheelbase.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the 2024 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT starts at $19,199, while the BMW R 1300 GS carries a base MSRP of $19,870. Availability for both models is expected in the coming months, sparking excitement among adventure motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.

As the dust settles and the engines cool, one truth remains: the ultimate adventure motorcycle showdown between the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT and the BMW R 1300 GS will continue to captivate riders and spectators alike. Each bike offers its unique blend of power, performance, and technology, ensuring that the debate over which one reigns supreme will persist for years to come.