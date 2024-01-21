HMD Global to Launch First Branded Smartphone in 2024: Leaked Details

HMD Global, the Finnish company known for bringing Nokia back from the brink, is poised to step into a new era with the launch of its first-ever branded smartphone. The company plans to venture into the Indian market in the first half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in its corporate trajectory. The information about the smartphone's specifications remains tightly under wraps by the company. However, leaked renders from 91mobiles provide a sneak peek into what could be the much-anticipated offering from HMD.

Leaked Specifications and Design

The renders reveal a dual-camera setup and an LED flash gracing the rear side of the smartphone, with an HMD logo lending it a distinct identity. The front panel sports a modern, punch-hole cutout, presumably for the selfie camera. The phone's physical power and volume buttons are neatly tucked on the right edge, in line with many contemporary designs.

Last year, the IMEI database gave away two HMD device model numbers, N159V and TA-1585. The current leaked renders are believed to represent the N159V model. As of now, the marketing names for these models remain a mystery.

Carrier and Sales Strategy

Renowned tech leaker, Evan Blass, took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to share that Verizon is likely to carry the N159V model. This partnership, if confirmed, could provide a significant boost to the brand's presence and reach in the market.

According to a report by 91mobiles, HMD-branded smartphones are set to hit the market in April 2024. The company plans to adopt a competitive pricing strategy and leverage online sales platforms like Amazon and Flipkart for distribution. It's a clear indication that HMD is targeting the budget and mid-range segments initially before spreading its wings to the flagship models.

Software and Future Plans

The smartphones are rumoured to offer more OS updates than their competitors, which could be a significant selling point in today's fast-paced tech world. They will run on stock Android, which typically promises a clean, bloatware-free user experience.

As HMD Global gears up to bring its branded smartphone to the world, the mobile industry and consumers alike await with bated breath. The launch could very well redefine the company's standing in the competitive smartphone market and set new benchmarks for budget and mid-range devices.