Tech

Himiway Unveils New Electric Bike Lineup at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:09 pm EST
Himiway, the rising star in the e-mobility space, is primed to dazzle the audience at CES 2024 with an impressive lineup of electric bikes. The highlight of the show is set to be the unveiling of the C5, a new addition to their Family series. Designed with the ethos of ‘mobility for all’, the Family series caters to a diverse demographic, featuring the C3, an electric cargo bike, and the C1, tailored for children aged 4-12.

Himiway’s Expanded Offering

In a bid to redefine the electric mobility landscape, Himiway is also introducing the D5 Pro, alternatively known as the Zebra Pro in some markets. This premium model, with its upgraded torque sensor, is set to challenge the status quo in the e-bike industry. Equally anticipated is the D7 Pro 2024, christened the Cobra Pro, an off-road enthusiast’s dream with an upgraded full suspension system. These D-series bikes form the All Terrain series, which contrasts the Discovery series, home to the A7 Pro, a unique mountain/urban bike hybrid with a suspension and mid-drive motor.

The Flagships: X5 Pro and Ultra

Hinting at the brand’s future trajectory, the potential flagships for 2024, the X5 Pro and Ultra, are set to be game-changers. Notably, these bikes, part of the Ultra series, will feature carbon-fiber frames, combining lightweight durability with high performance. The unveiling of these new models is a testament to Himiway’s relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to delivering superior quality bikes to its consumers.

Tech Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

