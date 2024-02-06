Himax Technologies Overcomes Predictions with Q4 2023 Earnings, Braces for Q1 2024

Himax Technologies Inc., the fabless display drivers and semiconductor products manufacturer, recently disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year ended December 31, 2023. Despite a 4.5% quarter-on-quarter decrease in Q4 revenues, the $227.7 million figure outperformed the projected 5.0% to 11.0% decline. The company's gross margin for Q4 stood at 30.3%, in line with forecasts, and the after-tax profit reached $23.6 million, translating to 13.5 cents per diluted ADS, marking an increase from the previous quarter's $11.2 million, or 6.4 cents per diluted ADS.

Annual Performance and Future Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2023, Himax amassed revenues of $945.4 million, with a gross margin pegged at 27.9%. The profit attributable to shareholders stood at $0.29 per fully diluted ADS. Inventory levels, following aggressive destocking, reverted to near historical norms by the end of last year. Looking into Q1 2024, the company anticipates a 9% to 16% sequential decrease in revenues, a gross margin of approximately 28.5%, and profit per diluted ADS ranging between 2.0 cents and 5.0 cents.

Strategic Focus and Collaborations

In its pursuit of growth and innovation, Himax showcased a strategic focus at CES 2024, emphasizing automotive, WiseEye AI, and optical technologies. The automotive sector, a primary contributor to revenue, has seen Touch Display Driver Integration (TDDI) sales increase by over 50% YoY and is projected to account for over 40% of the company's total sales in 2024. Himax began mass production of Localized TDDI (LTDI) for Geely Auto's New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Q3 2023 and has broadened its Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) solutions portfolio.

Further, Himax has embarked on a collaboration with DESMAN for the production of a smart door lock featuring real-time monitoring. The company continues to forge partnerships to streamline customer AI development, strengthening its foothold in the tech sphere.

Optimization Measures Amid Anticipated Slowdown

With the Lunar New Year holidays and sluggish demand expected to dampen business during Q1 2024, Himax is implementing cost optimization and supplier diversification strategies. These measures aim to enhance flexibility and cost-effectiveness, enabling the company to navigate the anticipated slower business period efficiently and resiliently.