High Point Invests $22 Million in Automated Metering, Enhances Utility Billing System

On March 7, High Point announced a significant upgrade to its utility billing system, marking a pivotal transition towards advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). This move, spearheaded by the city's Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier and Customer Service Director Jeremy Coble, aims to revolutionize how High Point manages electric, water, and sewer services for its residents. Approximately 500 new meters will be pilot tested starting in May or June, with a full city-wide rollout planned for the fall.

Strategic Upgrade and Implementation

The city's decision to adopt the AMI system reflects a broader initiative to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. With an investment of about $22 million, the project underscores High Point's commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable urban management. The AMI system is designed to allow the city's Customer Service Department to collect utility usage data remotely, eliminating the need for physical meter readings and thereby reducing operational costs and improving data accuracy.

Contractual Adjustments and Expansion

Adapting to the demands of the new system, the City Council recently approved two significant changes to existing contracts with key vendors. A change order with Tantalus Systems Inc. increased the city's cost by $789,032 to include an additional 4,089 electric meters, raising the total contract value to $6.98 million. This adjustment accommodates the expansion of the electric system and anticipates future demand. Additionally, the city extended its contract with E Source, a software company based in Boulder, Colorado, at an additional cost of $570,144, bringing the total contract value to $1.91 million. E Source's consulting services have been instrumental in developing the architecture of High Point's future utility system, ensuring a smooth transition to AMI.

Looking Towards a Smart Utility Future

The AMI project is more than just a system upgrade; it's a step towards transforming High Point into a smart city. By implementing these advanced meters and the associated technology, including a new customer portal, residents will soon have access to real-time information about their utility usage. This initiative not only promises enhanced customer service and operational efficiency but also paves the way for further technological advancements in city management. As High Point embarks on this ambitious project, the implications for sustainable urban living and smart city development are profound, signaling a future where technology and civic management converge to create more responsive, efficient, and informed communities.