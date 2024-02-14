Hettich to Showcase Award-Winning AvanTech YOU Drawer System at Closets Conference & Expo

Hettich to Unveil Award-Winning AvanTech YOU Drawer System at Closets Conference & Expo

Prepare for an illuminating experience as Hettich, the internationally recognized furniture fittings manufacturer, is set to present its groundbreaking AvanTech YOU drawer system at the Closets Conference & Expo from April 17-19. This annual event, co-located with Wood Pro Expo Illinois, promises an enlightening journey through the realms of educational programming, woodworking machinery, and supplies.

A Beacon of Design and Innovation

Hettich's AvanTech YOU drawer system, the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Interzum Award for High Product Quality, is a testament to the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. The system's slimline drawer side profile, measuring a mere 13 mm, offers an impressive range of design options while maintaining its sleek and elegant appearance.

Stefan Hettich, Managing Director of Hettich, shares his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to showcase the AvanTech YOU drawer system at the Closets Conference & Expo. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets the highest standards of quality and functionality, but also offers a unique and captivating design experience."

A Symphony of Light and Form

One of the standout features of the AvanTech YOU drawer system is its seamless integration of lighting. The signature lighting, available in a variety of colors and intensities, is thoughtfully incorporated into the design, creating a harmonious blend of form and function. Additionally, the system offers lighted glass inlays and a rechargeable battery pack, further enhancing its versatility and appeal.

"The AvanTech YOU drawer system represents the future of furniture design," says Hettich. "By combining innovative technology with timeless aesthetics, we've created a product that truly reflects the needs and desires of modern consumers."

Hettich: A Partner in Progress

Hettich's participation in the Closets Conference & Expo extends beyond merely showcasing their award-winning product. As a co-sponsor of the full-day Closets Conference Track on April 17, Hettich demonstrates its commitment to supporting the industry and fostering the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

Attendees of the Closets Conference & Expo can look forward to an enriching experience, complete with insightful presentations, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities. With Hettich's AvanTech YOU drawer system taking center stage, visitors are sure to leave with a renewed sense of inspiration and excitement for the future of furniture design.

As the curtain rises on the Closets Conference & Expo, Hettich stands poised to captivate audiences with its illuminating AvanTech YOU drawer system. The company's dedication to innovation, design, and collaboration promises to set the stage for a truly unforgettable event.

Join Hettich at the Closets Conference & Expo from April 17-19 and bear witness to the unveiling of the AvanTech YOU drawer system, a shining example of the future of furniture design.