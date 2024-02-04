HeiTech Padu and MPKK Join Forces to Transform Kulim into a Smart City

In a significant stride towards urban innovation, HeiTech Padu Bhd, a leading IT solutions provider, has entered into a strategic alliance with the Kulim Kedah Municipal Council (MPKK). The collaboration aims to metamorphose Kulim into a smart city in line with Malaysia's Smart City Framework.

Uniting Expertise for a Smarter Future

This strategic alliance was formalized through a signing ceremony graced by prominent figures, including HeiTech Padu's CEO Salmi Nadia Mohd Hilmey and MPKK chairman Datuk Elmi Yusoff. The collaboration is a testament to the combined resolve of HeiTech Padu and MPKK to propel the district's development and catalyze its evolution into a smart city.

A Framework for Transformation

The partnership is set to focus on the seven core components of Malaysia's Smart City Framework: Smart Economy, Smart Life, Smart Environment, Smart Population, Smart Government, Smart Mobility, and Smart Digital Infrastructure. HeiTech Padu, with its forte in IT and smart solutions, will be instrumental in integrating these elements into the existing operations and services of MPKK.

Long-term Vision and Immediate Steps

While the full realization of a smart city in Kulim is anticipated to take around 10 to 15 years, both parties are committed to gradually introducing the components of the smart city framework in the interim. HeiTech Padu has already spearheaded the development of smart solutions for tax and rent collection, communication channels, counter services, and the tourism sector for local authorities. This experience will be invaluable in guiding MPKK on the latest technological trends and crafting a smarter future for Kulim.