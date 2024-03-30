Heirs Technologies Unveils i-Academy to Empower Nigerian Tech Talent

Heirs Technologies, under the leadership of Tony Elumelu, has announced a strategic move to bolster Nigeria's tech industry by launching the i-Academy program, aimed at nurturing local tech talents. This initiative was revealed during a press event in Lagos, attended by key company executives who shared their vision for a tech-driven future in Nigeria. The i-Academy program, described as a comprehensive six-month training, is designed to equip young enthusiasts with skills for a successful tech career.

Empowering Local Talent

Obong Idiong, Managing Director of Heirs Technologies, articulated the company's commitment to fostering innovation from the grassroots. By introducing the i-Academy program, Heirs Technologies aims to fill the gap in practical tech education, offering a blend of online and hands-on training to prepare students for the competitive tech industry. The program is set to accommodate 100 interns this year, a significant increase from its inception, reflecting the company's ambition to scale up its impact on Nigeria's tech ecosystem.

Practical Learning Approach

The curriculum of the i-Academy emphasizes a practical learning approach, with students engaging in software development projects to tackle real-world challenges. This method is expected to deepen participants' understanding of the development process and enhance their problem-solving skills. Key executives, including Chief Strategy Officer Antoinette Edodo and Executive Director Anant Rao, highlighted the program's goal to produce not just skilled technicians but well-rounded professionals adept in both technical and soft skills.

Revolutionizing the Tech Landscape

Heirs Technologies' initiative underscores a significant commitment to revolutionizing the tech industry by investing in local talent. The i-Academy program represents a pivotal step towards achieving this vision, with potential to influence the broader African tech scene. As the program unfolds, it will be interesting to observe its impact on the participants and the innovative solutions they bring to the tech industry, contributing to Nigeria's digital transformation.