en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

HD Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vision at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
HD Hyundai Unveils Autonomous Vision at CES 2024

Las Vegas, the neon city of dreams, played host to CES 2024 where South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai unveiled its vision for the future of construction sites. Emphasizing the use of autonomous technology sans human intervention, HD Hyundai made a statement in the realm of advanced technologies and digital transformation.

Future of Construction Sites: A Glimpse

The South Korean giant’s exhibit, spanning a generous 1,000 square meters, was organized around three distinct themes: Future Xite, Twin Xite, and Zero Xite. Each theme spoke to a different aspect of HD Hyundai’s innovative approach, unifying under the overarching narrative of unstaffed autonomous technology.

Visitors to the exhibit were treated to life-size construction machines on display and interactive experiences that pushed the boundaries of current technology. One such experience was a simulator that allowed visitors to remotely control a wheel loader from thousands of kilometers away, a clear nod to the possibilities of a globally connected worksite.

Unveiling the Autonomous Construction Site

The centerpiece of the exhibition was an 18-meter-wide LED screen that provided a captivating visualization of HD Hyundai’s autonomous construction site. Powered by AI and machine learning, these sites are designed to optimize project plans, operate machinery, and manage safety without requiring human presence.

Adding to the spectacle was a 4.5-meter-tall uncrewed excavator, impressively equipped with radar sensors and a smart monitoring system. This mammoth machine, designed to operate safely without human intervention, stood as a testament to HD Hyundai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous technology in construction.

HD Hyundai: From Vision to Reality

HD Hyundai’s ambitious display at CES 2024 was more than just a showcase of technological prowess; it was a statement of intent. The company is determined to establish itself as a global leader in the field of unstaffed autonomous technology. By partnering with Google Cloud and leveraging generative AI technology, HD Hyundai is accelerating its digital transformation, aiming to create a new paradigm for sustainable infrastructure.

0
South Korea Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
32 mins ago
Samsung's Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon: A Strategic Move in Digital Audio Sector
Roon, a U.S. music management and streaming platform, has embarked on a crucial journey of expansion and development after being acquired by Harman International, a subsidiary of South Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics. This significant announcement was relayed by Roon’s CEO, Enno Vandermeer, at the CES 2024 event in Las Vegas. A Self-Funded Startup Achieves
Samsung's Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon: A Strategic Move in Digital Audio Sector
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Energy-Efficient LTPO Displays Across All Models
Actress Sa Gang Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Her Husband
1 hour ago
Actress Sa Gang Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Her Husband
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
39 mins ago
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
1 hour ago
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
South Korean Air Force Eases Vision Requirements for Aspiring Pilots
1 hour ago
South Korean Air Force Eases Vision Requirements for Aspiring Pilots
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
9 seconds
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
4 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
5 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
5 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
6 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
9 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
9 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
10 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app