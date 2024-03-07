HCM City Prioritizes AI, Blockchain, Semiconductors in New Science and Tech Initiative

Under a groundbreaking agreement, HCM City is set to become a hub for AI, blockchain, and semiconductor innovation, following a strategic partnership inked on March 2. This collaboration between the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) aims to bolster science and technology activities through 2028, in line with the 15th National Assembly's Resolution No 98.

Revolutionizing Technology in HCM City

The ambitious program targets three critical areas: AI and blockchain technologies, advanced biotechnologies, and cutting-edge material technologies. This initiative not only focuses on attracting talent with competitive salaries and benefits but also on enhancing the city's scientific capabilities. A significant aspect of this plan is the pilot mechanism for selecting and funding priority science and technology programs and projects, which promises to inject new vigor into HCM City's technological landscape.

Attracting Talent and Innovation

Resolution No 98 is designed to create an attractive environment for scientists and tech innovators by offering preferential treatment in salaries, social welfare, and other benefits. Special emphasis is placed on AI, IoT, Big Data, blockchain, and semiconductor technologies, aiming to position HCM City at the forefront of the global tech industry. The policy framework includes incentives like a five-year corporate income tax exemption for innovative startups and tax breaks for individuals and institutions investing in these startups, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for technological advancement and innovation.

Embracing a Digital Future

HCM City's commitment to becoming a digital and technological leader is clear, with Mayor Phan Van Mai emphasizing the importance of digital transformation and the execution of Resolution 98 in 2024. This plan not only aims to enhance the city's science and technology sector but also to ensure sustainable development through high-tech agriculture, e-commerce, fintech, and cybersecurity, marking a significant leap towards a digital future.

As HCM City embarks on this ambitious journey, the implications for the city's economy and its position in the global technology arena are profound. This initiative not only promises to attract world-class talent and innovation but also to catalyze the growth of high-tech industries, reinforcing HCM City's status as a burgeoning tech hub in Asia.