Hashtags on LinkedIn: A Shift Toward Topical Relevance Over Reach Expansion

In the world of social media, hashtags have long been a tool for categorizing content and driving discoverability. LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, has been navigating its relationship with hashtags, sparking conversations among users on their efficacy.

LinkedIn and Hashtags: A Changing Relationship

LinkedIn, unlike other platforms, initially did not support hashtags. This changed in 2018 when LinkedIn reintroduced them with the aim of boosting content categorization. The goal was to facilitate the display of more relevant content to users, thus enhancing user experience. However, as algorithms have advanced, they are now capable of interpreting the entire context of a post, encompassing text, visuals, and user history. This shift in technological capability has redefined the role of hashtags, reducing their necessity.

Understanding the Role of Hashtags Today

LinkedIn suggests that hashtags can still play a role in identifying post topics and finding related content. However, the crux lies in their relevance. Irrelevant hashtags are unlikely to be effective. Users are also encouraged to interact with popular pages and search for hashtags, fostering an understanding of trends within their industry. Yet, recent research by LinkedIn expert Richard van der Blom indicates a shift in LinkedIn’s strategy. His findings suggest that hashtags no longer provide an additional boost in reach, pointing towards LinkedIn’s emphasis on topical relevance over reach expansion.

LinkedIn’s Strategy: Quality over Quantity

LinkedIn emphasizes that its system is not designed to promote virality. Instead, it seeks to share useful content within and beyond one’s network based on relevance. The platform acknowledges the importance of using the right hashtags as part of a LinkedIn marketing strategy, encouraging users to conduct hashtag research. The aim is to create a mix of relevant and competitive hashtags for optimal results. This involves examining specific steps for finding the best hashtags, not just on LinkedIn, but also on other platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

While the role of hashtags on LinkedIn may have evolved, their potential to enhance content discoverability remains, if used strategically and relevantly. As the digital landscape continues to adapt, so too must our understanding and utilization of tools like hashtags.