Harvard Unlocks Legal Milestone: Free Access to U.S. Case Law Fuels Democratic Foundations

Back in 2018, Harvard Law School's Library Innovation Lab embarked on a groundbreaking mission to digitize the entirety of U.S. case law, a comprehensive collection spanning 360 years from 1658. This initiative, known as the Caselaw Access Project (CAP), transformed 38.6 million pages across 39,796 law books into searchable digital formats, making 6.4 million cases freely accessible to the public. Funded initially by Ravel Law and sustained post-acquisition by LexisNexis, this endeavor aimed to democratize access to legal records.

A Monumental Achievement

The Caselaw Access Project represented a monumental step towards democratizing access to legal information. By converting millions of pages into machine-readable text files, CAP not only preserved legal history but also made it easily accessible to the public, scholars, and legal practitioners. This move was aimed at empowering individuals by providing free access to legal precedents and enhancing transparency within the judicial system.

Breaking New Grounds

While the bulk of the project's data has been freely available, a contractual agreement with LexisNexis initially limited commercial use until March 2024. However, in an exciting development, the Library Innovation Lab is hosting the Transform: Justice event to mark the full release of data for unrestricted use. This symposium aims to explore the future of open legal data, inviting a distinguished panel of speakers from the free law movement to discuss the potential and challenges ahead.

A Future of Open Access

The Transform: Justice event underscores a critical moment for open legal data. With discussions led by pioneers in the field, the focus will be on how this newfound accessibility can serve as a cornerstone for democracy, support legal education, and spark innovation in legal technologies. The event not only celebrates the achievements of the Caselaw Access Project but also sets the stage for future advancements in making legal information freely available to all.

The Caselaw Access Project's journey from inception to the landmark achievement of making U.S. case law freely accessible underscores a significant shift towards transparency and accessibility in the legal domain. As we look ahead, the implications of this endeavor extend far beyond the legal community, promising to enhance civic engagement, foster educational opportunities, and pave the way for advancements in legal technology and services. The Transform: Justice event marks not just a celebration of this milestone but also a pivotal moment in reimagining the future of legal access in a digital age.