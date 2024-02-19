Harnessing AI's Potential: UAD's Bold Move to Shape Indonesia's Future in the Global Economy

In the wake of rapid technological advancements, Ahmad Dahlan University (UAD) took a significant step forward by hosting a public lecture titled 'Government Strategy and Development of Global Artificial Intelligence' at its main campus on February 17, 2024. This pivotal event, inaugurated by Murinto, the Head of the Study Program, was not just an academic gathering but a beacon of insight into the burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its implications for the global and Indonesian economy.

International Collaboration and AI Regulation

The lecture featured a presentation by Herman Yuliansyah from UAD's Intelligent Informatics Scientific Group, shedding light on the intricate dance of AI development and the need for an international regulatory framework. The keynote speech, delivered by Noly Cristino, an alumnus turned influential figure in the Ministry of Finance's International Affairs Division, delved into the complexities of AI regulation, ethics, and the paths Indonesia could tread to harness AI's full potential. Cristino's comprehensive insights illuminated the importance of international cooperation in navigating the AI landscape, ensuring that advancements benefit humanity while mitigating potential risks.

Transforming Technology and Economies

One of the most captivating discussions centered on the evolution of personal computers (PCs) into AI-enabled devices. This transformation promises enhanced privacy, security, and efficiency through local AI processing, marking a significant leap forward in how we interact with technology. Furthermore, Cristino highlighted AI's profound impact on knowledge worker productivity and the development of AI applications by leading software vendors. These advancements are not just reshaping the tech landscape but are also poised to ignite seismic shifts in the global economy by fostering new industries and revolutionizing existing ones.

Empowering Indonesia's Workforce

The lecture also cast a spotlight on the opportunities AI presents for workers in Indonesia. With a focus on offloading repetitive tasks and creating new roles in data science and AI development, the discussion underscored the potential for AI to elevate the Indonesian workforce. This shift towards AI-driven industries offers a promising pathway for Indonesia to emerge as a key player in the global economy, provided the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this new era.

Attended by over 90 UAD Informatics Students, the event underscored the burgeoning interest and significance of understanding AI to address future challenges. The high participant engagement reflected a collective realization of the pivotal role AI is set to play in shaping economies and societies. As Indonesia looks forward, the insights garnered from this lecture will undoubtedly play a crucial role in informing government strategies and development initiatives aimed at leveraging AI for economic growth and societal benefit.