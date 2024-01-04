en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

HarmonyOS Set to Surpass iOS in China: A Shift in Mobile OS Landscape

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
HarmonyOS Set to Surpass iOS in China: A Shift in Mobile OS Landscape

In a striking turn of events, Huawei’s HarmonyOS is anticipated to surpass Apple’s iOS, becoming the second most popular mobile operating system in the vast Chinese market by 2024. This prediction is spurred by the triumphant launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 line, which marks the company’s first 5G phone release in three years – a feat accomplished despite ongoing U.S. sanctions.

HarmonyOS: The Rising Contender

At present, Android reigns supreme as the top operating system in China, closely followed by iOS. However, the rapid ascension of HarmonyOS, propelled by Huawei’s innovative prowess and resilience, signals a potential shift in the competitive dynamics of mobile operating systems within China. Huawei is set to introduce a novel iteration of HarmonyOS, dubbed HarmonyOS NEXT. This fresh version will be entirely autonomous, devoid of any Android code.

Unprecedented Demand and Market Impact

This evolution has sparked extensive demand for programmers crafting applications for HarmonyOS in China. Already, 400 software firms are developing software exclusively for HarmonyOS NEXT. Research organization TechInsights forecasts that HarmonyOS will dethrone iOS, becoming the second-largest mobile operating system in China, trailing only behind Android.

HarmonyOS and the Mate 60 Series: Catalysts for Change

The rise of HarmonyOS is significantly amplified by the impact of Huawei’s Mate 60 series. Huawei made a groundbreaking return to the 5G segment with the release of the Mate 60 Pro, equipped with a home-grown 5G chip, unfazed by US sanctions. This move is expected to propel the adoption of HarmonyOS, challenging the long-standing dominance of Android and iOS in China’s smartphone market.

0
China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration
Gaming giant MGM has announced its decision to award a ‘discretionary bonus’ to eligible employees equivalent to a month’s salary, slated for distribution during the 2024 Chinese New Year period. Over 95% of MGM’s workforce, a staggering 12,000 strong, are set to benefit from this bonus. The decision coincides with MGM’s 16th anniversary celebrations at
MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration
China's Strategic Self-Reliance Shift: Reshaping Global Trade
11 mins ago
China's Strategic Self-Reliance Shift: Reshaping Global Trade
China Daily's Updated App: Improved User Experience and Insightful Content
14 mins ago
China Daily's Updated App: Improved User Experience and Insightful Content
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
6 mins ago
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
China's Youth Unemployment Crisis: A Generation Redefining the Chinese Dream
8 mins ago
China's Youth Unemployment Crisis: A Generation Redefining the Chinese Dream
Russian Musical 'Anna Karenina' Begins Tour of Chinese Theatres Amid Renewed Performing Arts Scene
9 mins ago
Russian Musical 'Anna Karenina' Begins Tour of Chinese Theatres Amid Renewed Performing Arts Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
21 seconds
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
25 seconds
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
32 seconds
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
49 seconds
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
3 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
3 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
3 mins
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
3 mins
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
3 mins
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app