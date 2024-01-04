HarmonyOS Set to Surpass iOS in China: A Shift in Mobile OS Landscape

In a striking turn of events, Huawei’s HarmonyOS is anticipated to surpass Apple’s iOS, becoming the second most popular mobile operating system in the vast Chinese market by 2024. This prediction is spurred by the triumphant launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 line, which marks the company’s first 5G phone release in three years – a feat accomplished despite ongoing U.S. sanctions.

HarmonyOS: The Rising Contender

At present, Android reigns supreme as the top operating system in China, closely followed by iOS. However, the rapid ascension of HarmonyOS, propelled by Huawei’s innovative prowess and resilience, signals a potential shift in the competitive dynamics of mobile operating systems within China. Huawei is set to introduce a novel iteration of HarmonyOS, dubbed HarmonyOS NEXT. This fresh version will be entirely autonomous, devoid of any Android code.

Unprecedented Demand and Market Impact

This evolution has sparked extensive demand for programmers crafting applications for HarmonyOS in China. Already, 400 software firms are developing software exclusively for HarmonyOS NEXT. Research organization TechInsights forecasts that HarmonyOS will dethrone iOS, becoming the second-largest mobile operating system in China, trailing only behind Android.

HarmonyOS and the Mate 60 Series: Catalysts for Change

The rise of HarmonyOS is significantly amplified by the impact of Huawei’s Mate 60 series. Huawei made a groundbreaking return to the 5G segment with the release of the Mate 60 Pro, equipped with a home-grown 5G chip, unfazed by US sanctions. This move is expected to propel the adoption of HarmonyOS, challenging the long-standing dominance of Android and iOS in China’s smartphone market.