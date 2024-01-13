en English
Harman, Victrola, and LG Showcase Latest Innovations at CES 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Harman, Victrola, and LG Showcase Latest Innovations at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES), Harman’s presence was palpable, as it unveiled a slew of cutting-edge audio products. Jim Garrett, the Senior Director of Product Strategy and Planning for Harman’s Luxury Audio Group, took center stage, walking the audience through their latest offerings – from JBL’s Spinner BT Bluetooth turntable to Arcam’s new Radia series of audio electronics. A particular highlight was the limited-edition black-gloss version of the L77ms all-in-one music system, which is set to redefine multisensory experiences.

Revival of the Classics

With the SA550 integrated amp and a new MkII edition of the iconic L100 speaker, JBL is bringing back the ’70s in style. The L100, a symbol of the golden age of audio, is making a return with a modern twist, promising to deliver the same high-quality sound that once made it an industry standard.

Victrola’s Flagship Turntable

Victrola wasn’t to be outdone at CES. They previewed their new flagship turntable, the Stream Sapphire, a $1,500 wireless turntable that boasts connectivity options like Sonos, UPnP, Roon. The turntable features an audiophile-grade Ortofon 2M Blue phono cartridge, showcasing Victrola’s commitment to quality and innovation.

LG’s Disappearing Television

LG, another major player at CES, demonstrated its LG Signature OLED T, marketed as the world’s first disappearing television. With its transparent screen that can simulate a fish tank, the OLED T is a testament to the advancements in OLED technology, bringing a new level of immersion to home entertainment.

Dolby Collaborations and Market Impact

Dolby Labs has been making waves, with an increased adoption of its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies across various markets. Companies like Mercedes-Benz, Amazon, Hisense, TCL, LG Electronics, Asus, Dell, and MediaTex have announced collaborations with Dolby, integrating their technologies into their products. This wide adoption has had a significant impact on Dolby’s stock, which is currently in a 26-week consolidation period with a buy point of 91.02, according to MarketSmith charts.

Kanto Audio’s ORA4 Desktop Speakers

Kanto Audio unveiled its new ORA4 desktop speakers at CES 2024, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C input supporting 24-bit/96kHz, analog RCA Line-in, and Sub-out. With separate Class D amplifiers for the woofers/tweeters, it promises a dynamic audio presentation with a smooth, accurate frequency response. The ORA4 is set to be available from April for £349 / $399, offering a premium audio experience at an accessible price.

Tech
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

