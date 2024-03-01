Halcyon Financial Technology Achieves Milestone with SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2024 -- Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), a leading information technology services firm specializing in financial services, has recently announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy in the industry.

Commitment to Security

"Earning SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for our company and an essential indicator of how seriously we take security and client privacy," remarked Rodric O'Connor, Managing Partner of HalcyonFT. Unlike the SOC 2 Type 1 report, which assesses a company's systems at a single point in time, the Type 2 report evaluates the effectiveness of these systems over a six-month period. This rigorous audit, conducted by the nationally recognized compliance firm Thoropass, affirmed that HalcyonFT's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security.

Understanding SOC 2 Compliance

SOC 2, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in 2010, is viewed as the gold standard for data security. Achieving SOC 2 compliance signifies that a company is managing data securely, protecting client privacy, and operating responsibly. The distinction between SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance lies in their focus areas; while SOC 1 pertains to financial reporting controls, SOC 2 concentrates on a company's information security mechanisms. HalcyonFT's recent audit completion not only solidifies its reputation in the financial services sector but also reassures clients of its dedication to data protection.

Looking Ahead

"We'll continue investing in our security infrastructure and processes to ensure our customers can trust us with their resources and sensitive data," stated Joe James, Director of Projects at HalcyonFT. With the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in place, HalcyonFT is better positioned to serve its clients, offering an assurance of its operational excellence and security posture. Financial services organizations seeking to understand more about HalcyonFT's SOC reports or its security practices are encouraged to reach out to the company.

Founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor, HalcyonFT has been at the forefront of providing outsourced IT solutions to financial services firms. With a deep understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations, HalcyonFT delivers a level of service that encompasses strategic leadership and technical expertise, tailor-made for the financial sector. For more information, interested parties can visit HalcyonFT's official website.