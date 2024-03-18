Hacettepe University's Zap-X: Groundbreaking Robotic Treatment Saves Hearing in Ankara

In a significant medical breakthrough, Hacettepe University Medical School in Ankara has made headlines with its pioneering use of the Zap-X gyroscopic radiosurgery device, marking a global advancement in the treatment of hearing-related tumors. Among the beneficiaries is Günsel Karaca, a 64-year-old retired English teacher, who faced a dire prognosis due to a tumor affecting her vestibular nerves, critical for hearing and balance. Thanks to Zap-X, Karaca's tumor growth has been halted, safeguarding her from complete hearing loss.

Revolutionizing Patient Care with Zap-X

The introduction of the Zap-X device at Hacettepe University represents a leap forward in medical technology, offering precise, non-invasive treatment options for conditions previously requiring complex surgical interventions. Dr. Gökhan Özyiğit, head of the radiation oncology department, emphasized the device's ability to target difficult tumors like acoustic neuromas, which typically compromise hearing. The Zap-X treatment not only prevents further hearing deterioration but also stops tumor growth, promising a significant improvement in patients' quality of life. Notably, the treatment is quick, lasting only about 30 minutes, and patients can resume their daily activities immediately afterward, with some even listening to music during the procedure.

Expanding Horizons in Medical Treatment

While the current application of Zap-X is focused on tumors in the upper part of the head and neck, ongoing developments aim to extend its use to the lower neck regions. Dr. Gözde Yazıcı, a member of the radiation oncology department, highlighted the device's potential to reduce adverse effects commonly associated with radiation treatment, thus enhancing patient comfort. The technology's precision also holds promise for treating certain eye tumors, offering hope for preserving vision in malignant conditions.

A Patient's Journey to Recovery

Günsel Karaca's experience with Zap-X underscores the device's life-changing impact. Suffering from hearing loss, vertigo, and balance issues for six years, Karaca's condition eluded diagnosis until she sought treatment at Hacettepe University. The non-invasive procedure not only alleviated her symptoms without side effects but also enabled her to return to an active lifestyle. Karaca's story is a testament to the potential of innovative medical technologies like Zap-X to transform patient care, offering new hope to those facing challenging diagnoses.

As Hacettepe University continues to lead in the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, the successful implementation of Zap-X heralds a new era in the treatment of hearing and balance-related tumors. This advancement not only exemplifies the potential for non-invasive treatments to replace traditional surgical methods but also highlights the importance of continuous innovation in improving patient outcomes. With ongoing research and development, the future of medical treatment looks promising, promising more breakthroughs that can significantly enhance the quality of life for patients around the world.