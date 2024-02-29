GTA 6 Launch Nears as Rockstar Targets Early 2025 Amidst Final Development Push

A new report could indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6's release date could be earlier than most had previously assumed. The game's first trailer gave players an insight into the highly anticipated crime title's main story and setting and announced a release window of "2025". While this release window was vague, it gave Rockstar an entire year to work with, rather than a set date to adhere to and risk having to announce any delays.

Rockstar's Return To The Office Is For "Security And Productivity Reasons"

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games emailed its staff on February 28, 2024, asking all employees to return to the office five days a week starting in April for the "final stretch" of development. This suggests that while the release window does cover the entirety of next year, Grand Theft Auto 6 may be on track for a launch in early 2025.

GTA 6 Has Suffered Several Leaks

While reportedly some of the employees are "not thrilled" with the decision, Rockstar has cited "security and productivity" as the main reason behind this decision. The company has faced several major security breaches, with the biggest being the 90 early development videos leaked in September 2022 which showed the game's Bonnie and Clyde-esque protagonists, return to Vice City, and new gameplay mechanics such as hostage situations in robberies over a year before Rockstar was ready to via its reveal trailer.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Ignoring the various GTA rereleases over the years, it's been over a decade since the last entry, with Grand Theft Auto 5 releasing two console generations ago on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013. If Bloomberg's report is correct, many fans should be pleased to hear they won't have to wait too much longer for Grand Theft Auto 6's launch and should expect to see more official footage from the game in the coming months.

