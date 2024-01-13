en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Green Tech Innovations Take Center Stage at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Green Tech Innovations Take Center Stage at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in Las Vegas, served as a platform for numerous green technology innovations, all geared towards addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices. Among such innovations was the WaterCube, a device introduced by Genesis Systems, capable of supplying an entire household’s water requirements by extracting moisture directly from the atmosphere.

WaterCube: A Solution to Global Water Scarcity

Presented by Genesis Systems, the WaterCube is a compact air-to-water technology designed to sustainably address global water scarcity and democratize the water supply. This novel technology, roughly the size of a central air conditioning unit, can extract water from the air, potentially catering to all water needs of a home. Genesis Systems’ founder, David Stuckenberg, envisions this technology as an effective weapon against the challenges posed by global water scarcity.

Green Tech Innovations: From Pollution Detection to Sustainable Materials

WaterCube wasn’t the only green innovation at CES 2024. French company MolluScan presented their unique pollution detection system, which employs mussels or clams fitted with sensors to monitor water quality. In addition, companies like Forvia and Matter are adopting recycled materials and introducing power-saving features in their designs. Forvia is incorporating organic materials such as hemp and pineapple into its product designs, while Matter has developed a filtration system to curb microplastic pollution from washing machines.

Lighting the Way for Sustainable Energy

Ambient Photonics showcased a solar cell capable of powering electronic devices, completely doing away with the need for batteries. The solar cell can even charge from indoor lighting, reflecting the evolving landscape of sustainable energy solutions. Another noteworthy mention is SK Group, who emphasized on environmentally friendly technologies, including hydrogen-powered trains and clean energy vehicles. These examples merely scratch the surface of the sustainable technology advancements that CES 2024 has brought to the fore.

All these innovations underscore the growing trend in the technology sector towards addressing environmental issues and advancing sustainability. They not only highlight the power of technology in solving global issues but also stress the importance of sustainable practices in shaping our future.

0
Sustainability Tech
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
23 mins ago
Apex Group Fuses with MJ Hudson's ESG Business to Unveil Holtara
Financial services titan Apex Group has enhanced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) services by integrating its ESG division with that of MJ Hudson, a firm they acquired in 2023. The fruit of this merger is the birth of a new sustainability services brand, Holtara, designed to bolster Apex’s commitment to sustainability and ESG principles.
Apex Group Fuses with MJ Hudson's ESG Business to Unveil Holtara
Fashion for Good to Close Museum, Focus on Regenerative Fashion Innovation
43 mins ago
Fashion for Good to Close Museum, Focus on Regenerative Fashion Innovation
Sif and Ballast Nedam Form BNS Decom, Aiming to Revolutionize Offshore Wind Farm Decommissioning
52 mins ago
Sif and Ballast Nedam Form BNS Decom, Aiming to Revolutionize Offshore Wind Farm Decommissioning
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
24 mins ago
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County
30 mins ago
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County
EvoGrip Debuts Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush for Sustainable Living
34 mins ago
EvoGrip Debuts Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush for Sustainable Living
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
1 min
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
2 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
2 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
3 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
7 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
9 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
10 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
10 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
11 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
15 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
22 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app