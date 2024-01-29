Graid Technology Revolutionizes Enterprise IT with SupremeRAID Solutions

In a ground-breaking move, Graid Technology has unveiled its cutting-edge SupremeRAID solutions, designed to transform data management in enterprise IT—a domain grappling with ever-increasing challenges. The company's innovative approach harnesses the processing power of GPUs for data protection, liberating IT teams from the traditional burdens of data management that have hitherto relied heavily on CPU resources.

SupremeRAID: Revolutionizing Data Management

During the 53rd IT Press Tour, Tom Paquette, SVP and GM Americas & EMEA at Graid Technology, highlighted the versatility of the company's technology, which is tailored for diverse environments—from desktops to data centers and hybrid cloud infrastructures. SupremeRAID's diverse product range includes the high-end SR-1010 for latency-sensitive workloads, the mid-range SR-1000 for mainstream applications, and the newly introduced entry-level SR-1001 for professional workstations and edge deployments.

Maximizing ROI and Ensuring Data Protection

SupremeRAID solutions are designed to maximize the return on investment (ROI) for NVMe storage technologies while ensuring always-on data protection. Graid Technology has also ensured compatibility with multi-cloud infrastructures, and forged partnerships with server OEMs, NVMe SSD vendors, and data protection ISVs to facilitate seamless deployment and comprehensive cyber resilience.

Addressing Diverse Needs

The SupremeRAID solutions stand out in areas such as AI/ML training, healthcare data protection, and edge computing, thanks to their high IO throughput, low latency, and efficient data protection capabilities. Renowned institutions like the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have come to rely on SupremeRAID for genomic analysis and imaging workflows. Graid Technology's commitment to performance, flexibility, and collaboration within the storage ecosystem has positioned it as a potential leader in data management solutions, as evidenced by early customer deployments and third-party performance benchmarks.