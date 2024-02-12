Gradient Cyber Expands MXDR Solution to Safeguard Microsoft Azure Workloads and Applications

In a bold move to bolster cloud security, Gradient Cyber, a distinguished player in the mid-market Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) sector, has expanded its MXDR solution to provide protection for Microsoft Azure workloads and applications. This development comes as a response to the escalating targeting of cloud-stored data in data breaches.

A Strategic Azure Integration

The integration ensures comprehensive protection by monitoring and safeguarding applications and sensitive data, utilizing Azure Monitor and Microsoft Sentinel telemetry. This strategic Azure integration aims to reinforce the defense against cyber threats for businesses that rely on cloud services, without necessitating extra overhead or resource additions.

Safeguarding Cloud-stored Data

As the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, businesses are grappling with the challenge of securing their cloud-stored data. The integration of Gradient Cyber's MXDR solution into Azure workloads and applications provides a robust defense against cybercriminals.

By continuously monitoring and protecting applications and sensitive data, Gradient Cyber's MXDR solution guarantees businesses the confidence to harness Azure's full potential. This development underscores the company's commitment to safeguarding the entire IT infrastructure from breaches, unauthorized access, and the ever-evolving tactics of modern cybercriminals.

Empowering Secure Cloud Adoption

Gradient Cyber's MXDR empowers businesses to adopt cloud services securely, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and protection of their applications and sensitive data. This development marks a significant stride in fortifying cloud security, and Gradient Cyber is leading the charge.

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, the need for robust security measures becomes paramount. Gradient Cyber's integration of its MXDR solution into Azure workloads and applications represents a critical step towards achieving this goal. In today's ever-changing digital landscape, this development serves as a reassuring beacon for businesses seeking to navigate the complex world of cloud security.

With this strategic integration, Gradient Cyber solidifies its position as a trusted provider of managed extended detection and response services. By safeguarding the entire IT infrastructure, the company is helping businesses embrace the cloud with confidence, secure in the knowledge that their data is protected.

February 12, 2024

