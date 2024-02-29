Government's E-Bike Power Doubling Plan Sparks Fire Safety Fears

The Department for Transport's recent proposal to double the maximum legal power of e-bikes from 250 watts to 500 watts has ignited concerns over potential battery fires, drawing criticism from safety advocates and industry stakeholders alike. Amidst rising e-bike and e-scooter fires in London, the highest recorded in 2023, safety charity Electrical Safety First highlights the risk of more severe incidents, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety standards for current e-bike batteries and accessories before considering such a significant power increase.

Consultation Amidst Controversy

The government's consultation document outlines the intent behind the proposed changes, presenting them as measures to make e-bikes a more appealing and feasible transportation option for a broader audience, including those with mobility challenges and delivery riders handling heavy loads. However, the proposal has not only raised alarms over safety concerns but also prompted fears of a shift towards 'moped-like' regulations for e-bikes, potentially requiring mandatory insurance, registration, and helmets, thereby diminishing their attractiveness and accessibility.

Industry and Public Response

Both the Bicycle Association and delivery riders have voiced serious concerns regarding the proposal, citing the increased fire risk associated with higher-powered batteries and the prospect of tampering with e-bikes to boost their power beyond the proposed limit. The association warns of "possibly very serious fire safety consequences," urging a reconsideration of the plans. Public opinion remains divided, with some advocating for stricter regulations akin to those in place for mopeds, while others fear such measures could stifle the growing popularity of e-bikes.

Looking Ahead

As the consultation period unfolds, the government has pledged to consider feedback from all quarters to mitigate risks associated with the proposed changes. The outcome of this consultation could set a precedent for how emerging transportation technologies like e-bikes are regulated, balancing innovation with safety and public welfare. Stakeholders across the spectrum await a decision that could redefine the future of e-bike usage in the UK, underlining the need for a judicious approach that addresses safety concerns without hampering the growth of this eco-friendly transportation alternative.