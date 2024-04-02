Gotocourse CEO Urges Government to Promote Tech in Education for Enhanced Learning

At a recent press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, Success Ojo, CEO of Gotocourse and G Mind AI, emphasized the critical need for the Nigerian Federal Government and stakeholders to foster technology adoption in education. Highlighting the shift from traditional classrooms to digital platforms, Ojo calls for a collaborative effort to integrate technology into the educational sector, ensuring accessible and effective education for all.

Embracing Technology: A Call to Action

Ojo stressed the evolution of education from chalkboards to smart boards and textbooks to e-books, showcasing a drastic transformation towards digital learning. With features like virtual classrooms, quizzes, and live conference tools, Gotocourse aims to make education accessible anywhere, anytime, removing geographical and temporal barriers. Ojo's appeal to government and private sector stakeholders underscores technology's role as both an enabler and equalizer in education.

Revolutionizing Learning and Teaching

The introduction of G Mind's features by Gotocourse in Nigeria promises to further enhance the educational landscape. Capabilities such as text-to-speech and speech-to-text, alongside the conversion of text to slides, aim to cater to diverse learning styles and reduce educators' workload. This initiative represents a significant step towards a future where quality education is accessible to all, regardless of geographical or socio-economic limitations.

The Future of Education

Ojo's vision for the integration of technology in education aligns with the growing trend of EdTech companies in Africa, which have raised substantial funding to address educational challenges through innovative solutions. As technology continues to shape the educational sector, the collaboration between EdTech companies, government, and stakeholders is vital for harnessing technology's full potential to transform learning and teaching practices.