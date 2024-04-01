Gotocourse CEO Urges Government to Foster Technology Use Among Teachers for Enhanced Learning

Success Ojo, CEO of Gotocourse Platform, has called on the Nigerian Government and stakeholders to encourage teachers to integrate technology into their teaching methodologies. This appeal was made during a press conference in Ibadan, emphasizing the significant shift in education from traditional methods to digital platforms, thus making learning accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere. Ojo highlighted the transformation from chalkboards to smart boards and textbooks to e-books as pivotal in the evolving educational landscape.

Advertisment

Technology as an Education Enabler

According to Ojo, technology not only facilitates education but also acts as an equalizer by making quality education accessible across geographical and socio-economic barriers. He introduced the G Mind AI as a feature of Gotocourse, which brings innovative capabilities like text to speech, speech to text, and the conversion of text into slides. These features aim to cater to various learning styles and reduce the preparation time for educators, allowing them to focus more on enhancing the learning experience.

Empowering Teachers and Students

Advertisment

Ojo's vision extends beyond mere technological integration; he envisions a future where education is democratized through technology. By incorporating features like virtual classrooms, quizzes, live conference tools, and progress tracking into the Gotocourse platform, Ojo emphasizes the importance of empowering teachers and students. This approach not only makes education more engaging but also ensures that learning is not confined within the walls of a classroom.

Call to Action for Stakeholders

The Gotocourse CEO's call to action is not limited to the government but extends to private sector stakeholders as well. He urges all involved in the education sector to recognize the critical role of technology in modernizing education and preparing students for a digital future. By embracing these technological advancements, stakeholders can ensure that the Nigerian educational system evolves to meet global standards and equips students with the necessary skills for the 21st century.