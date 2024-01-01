en English
en English
Smartphones

Google's Pixel 7 vs Pixel 8: A Comparative Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Google’s Pixel 7 vs Pixel 8: A Comparative Analysis

The tech world has been captivated by Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 smartphones, lauded for their user-friendly designs and impressive features. The Pixel 7, hailed as 2022’s phone of the year, continues to prove its worth as an efficient and cost-effective device. But the question on consumers’ minds is whether the Pixel 8’s new offerings warrant an upgrade.

Design and Durability

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 sport an elegant aluminum frame and are shielded with the robust Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, coupled with IP68 water and dust resistance. However, the Pixel 8 stands out for being more compact and lighter, a feature that may pose typing challenges for users with larger fingers.

Features and Display

Both models support eSIM and house a single nano SIM card tray, dual stereo speakers, and similar vibration and haptics. The Pixel 8, however, introduces an exclusive transcript feature capable of identifying multiple speakers, proving particularly useful for recording meetings. The devices differ subtly in their display technologies, with the Pixel 7 featuring an OLED display and the Pixel 8 upgrading to an AMOLED display. The latter also boasts a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, as opposed to the Pixel 7’s 90Hz.

Performance and Updates

The Pixel 8’s new chipset demonstrates comparable performance to the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2, reflecting similar Antutu and Geekbench scores. Both phones handle high-intensity games like PUBG, Call of Duty, and Genshin Impact seamlessly, though extended play can cause overheating. When it comes to multitasking, both devices offer 8GB of RAM. As for updates, the Pixel 7 has received the latest Android 14 update and is slated for two more OS updates and four security updates. In contrast, Google has promised a remarkable 7 years of updates for the Pixel 8.

Camera Capabilities

A key difference between the two models lies in their camera performance. The Pixel 7 is known to produce more saturated images, while the Pixel 8 captures a greater amount of white light.

In a recent development, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, boasting a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, Android 13 operating system, 4926mAh battery, Octa-core Tensor G2 processor, 5G and 4G capabilities, and a robust triple camera setup, is now available at a considerable discount of Rs 30,000 on Flipkart, making it all the more appealing at just Rs 58,999.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

