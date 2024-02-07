Google's Comet Project Transforms: A Prelude to the Tensor G4 Chipset?

In an intriguing turn of events, Google's chipset project, previously known as Comet, has undergone some significant changes. Mishaal Rahman, a renowned tech analyst, has shed light on these developments, linking them to Google's ambitious Tensor G4 chipset.

Comet Morphs into Zumapro

According to Rahman, the Comet project was initially associated with the codename 'zuma', referring to Google's Tensor G3 chipset. However, a fresh update suggests a shift in codenames, with Comet's associated chipset now dubbed 'zumapro'. Rahman speculates that this new codename indicates the upcoming Tensor G4, reflecting Google's relentless pursuit of technological advancement.

Hardware Upgrades on the Horizon

Simultaneously, there are hints of possible hardware enhancements for the original Pixel Fold. One of the most notable potential upgrades is an increase in RAM to 16 GB. However, the RAM type is expected to stay as LPDDR5, rather than moving to the faster LPDDR5T or LPDDR5X standards. This move, while not a leap, still signifies a step forward in Google's hardware development, particularly concerning its foldable devices and chipsets.

What Lies Ahead for Pixel Fold 2?

These updates have sparked speculation about the upcoming Pixel Fold 2. There is a possibility that the new device might employ the rumored Tensor G4 chipset instead of the G3. This switch could significantly impact the device's launch timeline, with reports suggesting that it is currently in the early stages of Engineering Validation Testing. The Tensor G4, expected to be a minor upgrade over the G3, might feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. These leaks provide an exciting peek into the potential of the Google Pixel Fold 2.