Google Workspace Expands Interoperability to Poly Studio Devices

In a significant stride towards fostering interoperability in the video conferencing industry, Google Workspace has broadened its existing seamless interaction between Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom to incorporate Android-based Meet hardware devices from Poly. The specific devices now infused with the capability of interoperability with Zoom and Webex encompass Poly Studio X30, X50, X52, and X70.

Interoperability and its Implications

While these devices bolster the core video conferencing features, users might encounter limitations with some sophisticated abilities when deploying these devices in conjunction with Webex or Zoom meetings. The interoperability attribute is embedded by default on Google Meet hardware, offering admins the discretion to deactivate it via the Workspace Admin console.

Participants can opt for joining Webex or Zoom meetings either spontaneously or via prearranged calls by appending room specifics. In a bid to push for more integrated technological environments, this interoperability comes with no supplementary charges. The feature is currently widely accessible and projected to be fully observable within a fortnight.

Additional Enhancements to Google Workspace

Alongside this, Google has rolled out Duet AI for Google Workspace, a generative AI-powered tool priced at $30 per month per individual. Apart from this, Google has also fortified its security by enabling passkeys. An innovative meeting scheduling feature has also been introduced to Workspace and Gmail, streamlining the process of organising availability.

The Edge of Poly Studio Devices

Poly Studio devices, such as the USB video bar designed for huddle rooms and small conference rooms, come equipped with an integrated 4k camera, microphone, and speaker with high-quality Poly sound technology. These devices are compatible with a plethora of web conferencing applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype for Business. With the new interoperability feature, users are now provided with an expanded range of options for their video conferencing needs.