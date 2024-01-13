en English
Science & Technology

Google Updates Structured Data Guidelines: Emphasizes Use of Hashtags for ID References

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Google Updates Structured Data Guidelines: Emphasizes Use of Hashtags for ID References

Internet behemoth Google has recently updated its structured data guidelines, specifically tackling the use of in-page id references. In a move that signals the company’s commitment to schema best practices, Google now advises the use of hashtags for id references within structured data.

Aligning with Schema Best Practices

The alteration in the guidelines is aimed at aligning with schema best practices, which favor hashtags as the prime method for creating resolvable in-page node identifiers in the Resource Description Framework (RDF). To illustrate this updated practice, Google has modified its code examples accordingly.

Continuity for Existing Structured Data Setups

However, the tech giant has also taken into account the continuity of existing structured data setups. It has reassured users that existing IDs, even those that do not incorporate hashtags, remain valid and do not necessitate any alterations.

Changes in Search Snippet Documentation

In a related development, Google has revamped its search snippet documentation. The update underscores that the main source of snippet information has transitioned from structured data or meta descriptions to the content of a webpage. This shift underlines the significance of high-quality content in generating precise snippet information and optimizing search engine visibility. While meta descriptions may still be employed in particular scenarios, Google’s latest documentation update indicates a heavier reliance on on-page content for generating snippets.

Implications for Website Owners and Developers

These changes carry important implications for website owners and developers. The creation of high-quality, relevant content has become essential, and the crafting of informative meta descriptions can further assist in enhancing a site’s search engine ranking and user experience. Ultimately, these revisions underline Google’s commitment to encouraging best practices in schema implementation while also considering the continuity of existing structured data setups.

Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Science & Technology

