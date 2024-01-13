Google Updates Structured Data Guidelines: Emphasizes Use of Hashtags for ID References

Internet behemoth Google has recently updated its structured data guidelines, specifically tackling the use of in-page id references. In a move that signals the company’s commitment to schema best practices, Google now advises the use of hashtags for id references within structured data.

Aligning with Schema Best Practices

The alteration in the guidelines is aimed at aligning with schema best practices, which favor hashtags as the prime method for creating resolvable in-page node identifiers in the Resource Description Framework (RDF). To illustrate this updated practice, Google has modified its code examples accordingly.

Continuity for Existing Structured Data Setups

However, the tech giant has also taken into account the continuity of existing structured data setups. It has reassured users that existing IDs, even those that do not incorporate hashtags, remain valid and do not necessitate any alterations.

Changes in Search Snippet Documentation

In a related development, Google has revamped its search snippet documentation. The update underscores that the main source of snippet information has transitioned from structured data or meta descriptions to the content of a webpage. This shift underlines the significance of high-quality content in generating precise snippet information and optimizing search engine visibility. While meta descriptions may still be employed in particular scenarios, Google’s latest documentation update indicates a heavier reliance on on-page content for generating snippets.

Implications for Website Owners and Developers

These changes carry important implications for website owners and developers. The creation of high-quality, relevant content has become essential, and the crafting of informative meta descriptions can further assist in enhancing a site’s search engine ranking and user experience. Ultimately, these revisions underline Google’s commitment to encouraging best practices in schema implementation while also considering the continuity of existing structured data setups.