Google Unveils New App Archiving Feature for Android

Google is set to redefine storage efficiency with its innovative feature that enables Android users to archive apps. This new development, an extension of the existing App Bundles technology, is expected to dramatically reduce storage and data requirements of apps. The upcoming feature will allow users to partially uninstall apps while retaining essential data, enabling effortless reactivation when necessary.

A Leap Towards Efficient Storage Management

With this feature, Android users can look forward to a potential 60% storage savings, as estimated by Google. The introduction of this feature is expected to coincide with the launch of Android 13 later this year. However, it's suggested that the feature may also be incorporated into older devices via Play Services updates, expanding its reach and impact.

Seamless Integration, No Extra Effort

Google is also planning updates to the Gradle Plugin and Bundletool to lay the groundwork for this feature. For developers, this means no special adjustments are necessary if their apps already use App Bundles. This seamless integration aims to ensure a smoother transition and widespread adoption of the feature.

Details Awaited

While this innovative move by Google promises to enhance user experience, the specifics of how this feature will function from a user's perspective have not yet been released. Users and developers alike eagerly anticipate more information on how this feature will revolutionize app storage and data management on Android devices.