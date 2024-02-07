Google Unveils Consent Mode Version 2: A Game-Changer for Advertisers’ EU Privacy Compliance

In a world increasingly concerned with digital privacy, Google continues to innovate with its Consent Mode, initially launched in 2020, to help businesses align with EU data privacy laws such as the GDPR and ePrivacy Directive. In the face of the impending enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Google has unveiled the second version of Consent Mode, adding two extra consent states: ad_user_data and ad_personalization. This addition is to ensure better compliance with regulations concerning data used for advertising.

Understanding the Google Consent Mode v2

The original Consent Mode by Google included two consent states for data collection: analytics_storage and ad_storage. The updated Consent Mode v2 now comprises four consent states. The newly added states, ad_user_data and ad_personalization, are of utmost importance for businesses focusing on Google Ads remarketing towards users in the EEA/UK. Non-compliance by March 2024 will result in the inability to use EEA user data for remarketing.

The Implications of Non-Compliance

Non-compliance with the updated Google Consent Mode can have significant repercussions for marketers. Beyond the lost opportunity for targeted remarketing, non-compliance can also lead to a substantial loss of data for advertising purposes. Moreover, marketers may be unable to capture conversion modelling data in Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Ads, which could considerably impact their digital advertising strategies.

Preparing for a Cookieless Future

Notably, Google Consent Mode v2 introduces the capacity for conversion modelling using machine learning. This feature is a vital step forward as the digital advertising ecosystem transitions towards a cookieless future. To stay compliant and capable, marketers must ensure their cookie banners align with these new requirements. This may necessitate updates to cookie management platforms or in-house solutions. Mastering Google Consent Mode is now not just a choice but a necessity for organizations to navigate the complex landscape of user consent and privacy regulations.