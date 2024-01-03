en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Google Translate’s New Transcribe Feature: A Breakthrough in Real-Time Voice Translation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Google Translate’s New Transcribe Feature: A Breakthrough in Real-Time Voice Translation

Breaking barriers and connecting cultures, Google Translate’s recent app upgrade for Android and iOS has introduced a transformative feature: real-time voice translation. Known as the transcribe feature, it is poised to revolutionize the way we communicate across different languages. This advancement operates by providing instant translation during conversations, where the app can be held between two people who speak different languages, translating their speech in real time.

Language Support and Usage

The transcribe feature currently supports eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai. While the feature does not extend to languages outside this list and lacks auto language detection, its present capabilities make it a game-changer in the world of language translation. To use the feature, users simply select the languages they wish to translate to and from, then tap the Conversation button. As the conversation ensues, the app provides text transcriptions of the speech on the screen. These transcriptions can be edited if necessary, providing flexibility in communication.

Innovation at its Best

Google Translate’s real-time voice translation is an AI-powered feature exclusive to Google Pixel phones. It leverages a neural network trained on millions of examples to deliver accurate, fluent translations. Besides translating voice, it also offers text-to-speech translations with natural-sounding speech. This feature serves a multitude of purposes, from asking for directions to seeking help in foreign languages.

Privacy and Customization

Apart from serving as a cutting-edge translation platform supporting over 100 languages, Google Translate also prioritizes privacy. It guarantees that it does not use any content for purposes other than to provide the service. The app also boasts the ability to translate text from live images. Its Conversation feature listens to conversations and translates them into text in real-time. Users can customize the regional accent and speed of the voice response through the app’s settings, accessed via the Google account profile picture. They can also clear their translation history, safeguarding their data.

0
Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
31 seconds ago
Natural Hydrogen Reserves in South Africa: A Solution to the Energy Crisis?
At the University of Pretoria, a group of scientists is delving deep into the earth’s crust in search of a solution to South Africa’s energy crisis. Their hopeful answer lies in the natural hydrogen gas reserves found beneath the surface in Mpumalanga. This renewable energy source, they believe, could be a significant contributor to the
Natural Hydrogen Reserves in South Africa: A Solution to the Energy Crisis?
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
2 mins ago
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
3 mins ago
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
59 seconds ago
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: A New Wave of DDoS Attacks and the Defense
2 mins ago
HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: A New Wave of DDoS Attacks and the Defense
China's Ambitious Quest to Build an 'Artificial Sun': A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy
2 mins ago
China's Ambitious Quest to Build an 'Artificial Sun': A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy
Latest Headlines
World News
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
30 seconds
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
31 seconds
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
33 seconds
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
1 min
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
1 min
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
2 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
3 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
3 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
32 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
33 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
42 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
43 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
52 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
55 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app