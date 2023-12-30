en English
Google to Settle $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Privacy Breach in ‘Incognito’ Mode

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:43 pm EST
Google to Settle $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Privacy Breach in ‘Incognito’ Mode

In a landmark decision, tech behemoth Google has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit to the tune of $5 billion. The lawsuit accused Google of misleading its users by tracking their internet activities, even when they were operating in ‘incognito’ mode on the Chrome browser and similar ‘private’ browsing modes on other platforms.

The Allegations

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit charged Google with creating an ‘unaccountable trove of information’ on users who believed they had taken adequate steps to safeguard their privacy. Despite the privacy features activated, Google’s advertising technologies and other methods continued to collect intricate details about site visits and user activities. This revelation was a shock to users who had a heightened expectation of privacy when using these modes.

The Settlement

The settlement was reached on a Thursday and is awaiting approval from a federal judge. While the comprehensive terms of the settlement have yet to be disclosed, the lawsuit was originally seeking $5 billion on behalf of its users. The final settlement agreement is expected to be presented to the court by February 24. However, Google has remained silent and has not commented on the settlement as of yet.

This lawsuit and its settlement are part of a growing trend of class-action lawsuits against large technology companies for alleged privacy violations. This trend underlines the importance of user privacy in an increasingly digital world, and the need for tech companies to uphold their privacy promises.

Tech United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

