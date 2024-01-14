Google to Boost Android App Security with Passkeys Support

In a bold move to enhance the security of its Android applications, tech giant Google has unveiled plans to facilitate support for Passkeys. This move is expected to shift the landscape of user authentication in Android applications, marking a significant step towards a more secure digital world.

Advertisment

Anticipating a New Era for Android Apps

Under the new system, an Application Programming Interface (API) dubbed 'Credential Manager' will be introduced. This groundbreaking feature will handle the storage and management of user names, passwords, and passkeys. Android app developers will have access to this system from November, paving the way for a new era in user authentication.

With the implementation of Passkeys, developers will be able to provide enhanced authentication support in Android 14. Users will be able to enjoy biometric authentication and identity verification through fingerprint or facial recognition, offering a robust alternative to traditional passwords.

Advertisment

(Read Also: Mastering YouTube Keywords: A Guide for Content Creators)

Testing the Waters with Credential Manager

The Credential Manager API has been in the testing phase for several months. Its primary function is to manage biometric authentication for passkeys and traditional passwords. Furthermore, it is designed to unify login under one umbrella in the Android system. This streamlining of the login process is poised to provide a more seamless user experience and bolster security.

Advertisment

Moreover, the new system will allow developers to integrate the Credential Manager interface into password management applications like 1Password. This will further enhance user experience, as many Android users currently prefer third-party password management solutions over Google's default password manager.

(Read Also: Google’s Bug Bounty Program Expands into Generative AI: Balancing Technological Progress with Security)

Shifting the Authentication Paradigm

Advertisment

In a significant shift, Google has decommissioned several authentication and user identity verification-related APIs. The tech giant now requires developers to connect exclusively to the new Credential Manager for user authentication.

Passkeys have already been deployed in various Google services and applications. Soon, they will make their way into external Android applications such as WhatsApp, Uber, Amazon, TikTok, and more, marking a broader adoption of this innovative security feature.

In summary, Google's initiative to make it easier for Android applications to support Passkeys signals a new direction in the realm of app security. Not only does this change promise to enhance the security of Android applications, but it also aims to simplify the authentication process, moving away from the traditional reliance on passwords and towards a more secure and user-friendly approach.

Read More