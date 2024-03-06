Google Stadia's Cloudy Future: Ubisoft's Last Stand Amidst Internal Shifts to Google Stream

As Google Stadia navigates through turbulent waters, its reliance on Ubisoft's continuous game contributions stands as a beacon of hope amidst growing internal focus on Google Stream. Despite a promising start, Stadia struggles to meet Google's internal sales expectations, sparking speculation about its longevity in the competitive cloud gaming market.

Stadia's Stumbling Blocks

Launched in November 2019, Google Stadia aimed to revolutionize cloud gaming with its innovative technology and a strong lineup of games. However, the platform has failed to live up to Google's sales expectations, leading to a reevaluation of its strategy. Current and former Google employees have revealed a shifting focus towards Google Stream, a cloud gaming technology initially used to power 'Lane Break.' This shift allocates only 20% of resources to the consumer-facing aspect of Stadia, raising concerns about its future.

Ubisoft's Crucial Role and Industry Reactions

As one of the few major publishers still supporting Stadia, Ubisoft's role has become increasingly crucial for the platform's survival. The company's commitment to releasing its latest titles on Stadia provides a glimmer of hope for the service's dedicated user base. However, the broader industry's lukewarm response and talks of other companies like Capcom exploring web-based demos further complicate Stadia's position. Insider reports suggest that although there is internal enthusiasm for keeping Stadia alive, financial decision-makers remain unconvinced.

Looking Ahead: Google Stream and Stadia's Uncertain Path

The revelation of Google's prioritization of Google Stream over Stadia poses significant questions about the latter's future. With Stadia's division undergoing a challenging phase, users may hesitate before investing in the platform, fearing its potential discontinuation. Meanwhile, Google Stream's development and potential partnerships, including a rumored collaboration with Bungie, highlight Google's continued interest in cloud gaming technology, albeit with a different approach.

The unfolding scenario leaves the cloud gaming community pondering the implications for Stadia's loyal user base and the future of cloud gaming as a whole. As Google recalibrates its strategy, the industry awaits to see if Stadia can weather the storm or if it will become another entry in the list of ambitious projects phased out by Google.