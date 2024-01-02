en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Google Rolls Out Shortcut to Password Manager on Pixel Phones

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Google Rolls Out Shortcut to Password Manager on Pixel Phones

Google, the tech giant, has introduced a new shortcut to its Password Manager on Pixel phones, enhancing user accessibility to this feature seamlessly. The Password Manager, an integral part of Google’s Android systems, has been a handy tool for users, offering services such as storing login details, generating robust passwords, and autofilling credentials on Chrome and Android applications. However, the traditional process of reaching this feature involved navigating through a maze of options in the settings menu, which was a time-consuming affair. The newly introduced shortcut aims to streamline this process, offering users a quick and direct route to the Password Manager.

Shortcut to Password Manager

The new shortcut to the Password Manager is accessible from the search suggestions on the home screen’s Google Search bar. This update was recently tested on a Pixel 8 Pro running on Android 14, where the shortcut was spotted among the search suggestions. This streamlined access process is expected to save users time and effort, eliminating the need to type ‘password’ into the search field before arriving at the settings page.

A/B Testing and Gradual Rollout

While it remains unclear whether this update is part of a Play System Update, the appearance of the shortcut indicates either a potential A/B test or a gradual rollout. Currently, the feature is not broadly available on other Pixel devices, but users have the option of manually adding a Password Manager shortcut to their home screen in the meantime.

Future Expectations

Given the convenience and time-saving aspects of this new shortcut, it is anticipated that Google will eventually extend this feature to older Pixel phones as well. As Google continues to enhance user experience with its Android systems, this new shortcut to the Password Manager represents a step forward in simplifying tech-user interaction and making digital navigation more user-friendly.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Understanding the Microbial Ecology of the Baltic Sea through Comprehensive Study

By Waqas Arain

Surfshark's Analysis on Evolving Digital Freedom: A Deep Dive

By Ebenezer Mensah

iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year's Gift

By Saboor Bayat

Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NFP Crypto: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Platform in the Web3 Space ...
@AI & ML · 7 mins
NFP Crypto: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Platform in the Web3 Space ...
heart comment 0
The Pharmaceutical Industry in 2024: A Technological Revolution

By Nitish Verma

The Pharmaceutical Industry in 2024: A Technological Revolution
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chaos and Dinosaur Encounters

By BNN Correspondents

NBC's 'La Brea' Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chaos and Dinosaur Encounters
AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats
West Napa Fault Longer and More Powerful Than Previously Believed, New Research Reveals

By Quadri Adejumo

West Napa Fault Longer and More Powerful Than Previously Believed, New Research Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
46 seconds
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
2 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
2 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
2 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
2 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
2 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app