Security

Google Rolls Out January 2024 Android Security Patch for Pixel Devices

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Google Rolls Out January 2024 Android Security Patch for Pixel Devices

Google has initiated the phased deployment of the January 2024 Android security patch for its Pixel devices, ushering in enhanced security for the Pixel 8 series, earlier models, and the Pixel Tablet. The update is a testament to Google’s commitment to maintaining user security and device performance, and forms an integral part of its continuous efforts.

Pixel Devices: Security Upgrades and Bug Fixes

The latest update is expected to fix bugs that emerged following last month’s substantial Feature Drop. While the primary beneficiaries are the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, users of other Pixel devices, with the exception of the Pixel Tablet, will also benefit from fixes for Camera crashes under certain conditions. This January 2024 Android Security Bulletin provides a comprehensive list of mitigated security vulnerabilities.

Security Patches: More than Just Bug Fixers

The update not only consolidates the changes outlined in the January 2023 Android Security Bulletin but also introduces additional security patches exclusive to Pixel devices. These are documented in the Pixel Update Bulletin. Although the primary focus of this update is bug fixing and security patching, it paves the way for the next significant Android update, expected in March as QPR2.

Rollout Strategy: Ensuring Maximum Coverage

The phased rollout strategy ensures that all compatible devices receive the security enhancements. Google has released the Android 14 January security patch for several Pixel devices, resolving 11 security issues and delivering additional security fixes. The vulnerabilities addressed range from moderate to critical.

The update begins with the Pixel 5a (5G) and covers devices up to the Pixel 8 Pro, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The update is divided into two levels: the January 1 set deals with vulnerabilities in Android as a whole, and the January 5 set patches vendor-specific flaws. This update closes a total of 49 CVEs, including three critical-severity vulnerabilities in Qualcomm closed-source components.

With the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google has abandoned its fixed update schedule, releasing new monthly and quarterly updates when they are ready. Other phone manufacturers are expected to release the update based on their own schedules.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

